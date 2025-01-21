Akron visits Dunn and Buffalo

Akron Zips (12-5, 5-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (6-11, 1-4 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Akron Zips (12-5, 5-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (6-11, 1-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -13.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Akron after Tyson Dunn scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 85-76 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bulls have gone 4-3 at home. Buffalo is eighth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Noah Batchelor leads the Bulls with 5.9 boards.

The Zips are 5-0 in conference games. Akron averages 18.3 assists per game to lead the MAC, paced by Tavari Johnson with 4.1.

Buffalo’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 82.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the 81.0 Buffalo allows.

The Bulls and Zips face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulls.

Nate Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.