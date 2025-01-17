Akron hosts Ohio following Johnson’s 28-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (10-6, 4-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (11-5, 4-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (10-6, 4-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (11-5, 4-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -3.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Ohio after Nate Johnson scored 28 points in Akron’s 85-78 win over the Toledo Rockets.

The Zips are 8-0 in home games. Akron is the MAC leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 8.2.

The Bobcats have gone 4-0 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

Akron scores 82.3 points, 8.5 more per game than the 73.8 Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 7.5 more points per game (81.1) than Akron allows to opponents (73.6).

The Zips and Bobcats match up Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okonkwo is averaging 7.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Zips.

Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 12.1 points and 5.7 assists for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

