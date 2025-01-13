Akron faces Toledo, looks for 4th straight victory

Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (10-5, 3-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (10-5, 3-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Zips take on Toledo.

The Zips have gone 7-0 at home. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.3 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Rockets are 3-0 in MAC play. Toledo ranks fourth in the MAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Javan Simmons averaging 2.3.

Akron averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Toledo allows. Toledo averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Akron gives up.

The Zips and Rockets meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Hardman is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 7.3 points.

Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.