Akron faces Central Michigan in conference matchup

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (8-5, 1-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jakobi Heady and Central Michigan visit Nate Johnson and Akron in MAC action Tuesday.

The Zips have gone 6-0 in home games. Akron ranks third in the MAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 5.3.

The Chippewas are 0-1 in MAC play. Central Michigan is second in the MAC allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Akron is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and Chippewas meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavari Johnson is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Zips.

Heady is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Chippewas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.