Air Force visits San Jose State for conference showdown

Air Force Falcons (10-5, 0-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-10, 0-4 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madison Smith and Air Force take on Djessira Diawara and San Jose State in MWC play.

The Spartans have gone 5-5 at home. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC with 13.4 assists per game led by Rylei Waugh averaging 2.6.

The Falcons are 0-3 in MWC play. Air Force averages 65.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

San Jose State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than San Jose State allows.

The Spartans and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofia Kelemeni is shooting 42.7% and averaging 9.3 points for the Spartans.

Milahnie Perry is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

