Air Force visits Clifford and Colorado State

Air Force Falcons (3-17, 0-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-7, 7-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (3-17, 0-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-7, 7-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Air Force after Nique Clifford scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 69-64 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rams have gone 8-2 at home. Colorado State ranks second in the MWC with 16.9 assists per game led by Clifford averaging 4.0.

The Falcons are 0-9 in MWC play. Air Force has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado State is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 63.6 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 68.3 Colorado State gives up to opponents.

The Rams and Falcons meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford is shooting 49.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Falcons. Kyle Marshall is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 61.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.