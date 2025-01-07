Air Force visits Byrd and San Diego State

Air Force Falcons (3-11, 0-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (9-3, 2-1 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (3-11, 0-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (9-3, 2-1 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on Air Force after Miles Byrd scored 22 points in San Diego State’s 76-68 win against the Boise State Broncos.

The Aztecs are 4-2 on their home court. San Diego State scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Falcons are 0-3 against MWC opponents. Air Force has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

San Diego State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Falcons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Jones is averaging 7.2 points for the Aztecs.

Ethan Taylor is averaging 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

