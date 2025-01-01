Air Force visits Boise State for conference showdown

Air Force Falcons (10-3, 0-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (10-3, 0-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madison Smith and Air Force visit Abby Muse and Boise State in MWC play.

The Broncos are 7-0 on their home court. Boise State averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Falcons are 0-1 in conference matchups. Air Force is eighth in the MWC with 12.7 assists per game led by Jo Huntimer averaging 3.9.

Boise State scores 71.8 points, 13.0 more per game than the 58.8 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Boise State gives up.

The Broncos and Falcons face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Pasco is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 1.1 rebounds for the Broncos.

Keelie O’Hollaren averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.