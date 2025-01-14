Air Force takes on UNLV following Perry’s 28-point outing

Air Force Falcons (10-6, 0-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (13-4, 5-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (10-6, 0-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (13-4, 5-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces UNLV after Milahnie Perry scored 28 points in Air Force’s 90-84 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rebels are 9-1 in home games. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Falcons are 0-4 against MWC opponents. Air Force scores 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

UNLV averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UNLV allows.

The Rebels and Falcons meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Rebels.

Perry is shooting 39.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.