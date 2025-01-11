Air Force hosts Yap and San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (7-10, 0-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-12, 0-4 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (7-10, 0-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-12, 0-4 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Air Force after Donavan Yap scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 85-78 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Falcons are 2-6 on their home court. Air Force is 1-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans are 0-5 in MWC play. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Vaihola averaging 2.3.

Air Force’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 14.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Falcons.

Will McClendon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.