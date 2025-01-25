Air Force hosts Utah State after Martinez’s 23-point outing

Utah State Aggies (17-2, 7-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-16, 0-8 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (17-2, 7-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-16, 0-8 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -14.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Air Force after Ian Martinez scored 23 points in Utah State’s 90-69 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Falcons are 2-8 on their home court. Air Force has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 7-1 in conference matchups. Utah State is sixth in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 4.0.

Air Force’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah State allows. Utah State scores 12.2 more points per game (82.5) than Air Force allows to opponents (70.3).

The Falcons and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Falcons. Wesley Celichowski is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Martinez is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.