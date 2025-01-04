Air Force hosts Nevada following Perry’s 21-point showing

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-9, 1-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-4, 0-2 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-9, 1-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-4, 0-2 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces Nevada after Milahnie Perry scored 21 points in Air Force’s 66-55 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Falcons are 6-1 in home games. Air Force ranks second in the MWC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayda McNabb averaging 4.4.

The Wolf Pack have gone 1-1 against MWC opponents. Nevada is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Air Force’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Air Force allows.

The Falcons and Wolf Pack square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keelie O’Hollaren is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 9.5 points.

Lexie Givens is averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

