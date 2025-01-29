Air Force hosts Livingston and Utah State

Utah State Aggies (2-18, 1-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-9, 1-7 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (2-18, 1-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-9, 1-7 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces Air Force after Elise Livingston scored 22 points in Utah State’s 70-64 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Falcons have gone 7-3 at home. Air Force is ninth in the MWC scoring 64.6 points while shooting 39.1% from the field.

The Aggies are 1-7 against conference opponents. Utah State is 1-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Air Force is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State averages 64.4 points per game, 3.2 more than the 61.2 Air Force allows.

The Falcons and Aggies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keelie O’Hollaren averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Milahnie Perry is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Cheyenne Stubbs averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Carlie Latta is shooting 40.5% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.