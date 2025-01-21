Air Force hosts Byrd and San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (11-5, 4-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-15, 0-7 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (11-5, 4-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-15, 0-7 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on Air Force after Miles Byrd scored 21 points in San Diego State’s 76-68 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Falcons are 2-7 on their home court. Air Force is 2-12 against opponents over .500.

The Aztecs are 4-3 in MWC play. San Diego State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Air Force averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.3 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Air Force allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Falcons.

Jared Coleman-Jones is averaging 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Aztecs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 23.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.