Air Force Falcons take on the Wyoming Cowboys on 3-game losing streak

Wyoming Cowboys (8-6, 1-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-10, 0-2 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force aims to stop its three-game slide when the Falcons play Wyoming.

The Falcons are 2-5 in home games. Air Force is sixth in the MWC with 14.0 assists per game led by Ethan Taylor averaging 3.9.

The Cowboys are 1-2 in MWC play. Wyoming is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Air Force averages 65.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 70.5 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Air Force gives up.

The Falcons and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Falcons.

Obi Agbim averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.