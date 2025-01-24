Air Force faces Nevada on 3-game road skid

Air Force Falcons (11-8, 1-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-12, 3-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (11-8, 1-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-12, 3-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force travels to Nevada looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-4 at home. Nevada is fifth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Lexie Givens leads the Wolf Pack with 6.6 boards.

The Falcons are 1-6 in MWC play.

Nevada is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 64.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 66.8 Nevada allows.

The Wolf Pack and Falcons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Givens is scoring 12.7 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wolf Pack. Audrey Roden is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games.

Jo Huntimer is averaging 2.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Falcons. Milahnie Perry is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

