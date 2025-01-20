Agwa’s 26 lead UT Rio Grande Valley over Incarnate Word 85-78

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kwo Agwa scored 26 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Incarnate Word 85-78 on Monday…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kwo Agwa scored 26 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Incarnate Word 85-78 on Monday night.

Agwa added four blocks for the Vaqueros (12-7, 4-4 Southland Conference). Cliff Davis added 16 points while going 7 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had three steals. Howard Fleming Jr. had 16 points and shot 7 of 7 from the field.

Davion Bailey finished with 28 points and two steals for the Cardinals (9-10, 2-6). Jalin Anderson added 18 points and six assists for Incarnate Word. Dylan Hayman also had 14 points and eight rebounds.

UT Rio Grande Valley hosts McNeese on Saturday, while Incarnate Word visits SE Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

