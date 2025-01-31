Agee and USC host No. 7 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts No. 7 Michigan State after Rashaun Agee scored 21 points in USC’s 82-76 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans are 9-5 on their home court. USC has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 9-0 in conference play. Michigan State scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

USC’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 8.5 more points per game (81.3) than USC allows (72.8).

The Trojans and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 11.6 points. Desmond Claude is averaging 18.5 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 7.6 points and 6.3 assists for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

