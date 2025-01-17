Agbim, Wyoming Cowboys to host Clifford and the Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams (10-7, 4-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-8, 2-4 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (10-7, 4-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-8, 2-4 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nique Clifford and Colorado State visit Obi Agbim and Wyoming in MWC play.

The Cowboys have gone 6-2 in home games. Wyoming is 4-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rams have gone 4-2 against MWC opponents. Colorado State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Wyoming makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Colorado State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wyoming gives up.

The Cowboys and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbim is shooting 51.3% and averaging 18.3 points for the Cowboys.

Clifford is averaging 16.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

