Adrian Wooley, Simeon Cottle rally Kennesaw State to 75-69 victory over Sam Houston in OT

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Adrian Wooley had 25 points and Simeon Cottle scored seven of his 19 in overtime as Kennesaw State rallied to beat Sam Houston 75-69 on Thursday night.

Wooley added nine rebounds and four steals for the Owls (10-7, 2-2 Conference USA). Cottle shot 5 of 17 from the field, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range, but went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line. Braedan Lue scored 17.

Lamar Wilkerson led the Bearkats (8-10, 1-4) with 29 points and six rebounds. Cameron Huefner scored 15.

Kennesaw State entered halftime up 29-25. Cottle paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Wooley scored 19 second-half points as Kennesaw State and Sam Houston ended regulation tied 62-62.

