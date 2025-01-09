Adelodun, Niagara Purple Eagles host the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-6, 0-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (6-8, 1-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-6, 0-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (6-8, 1-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Armoni Zeigler and Saint Peter’s visit Olumide Adelodun and Niagara on Friday.

The Purple Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. Niagara is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Peacocks are 0-3 in conference matchups. Saint Peter’s is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Niagara makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Saint Peter’s averages 69.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 70.9 Niagara gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Smith is averaging 9.6 points for the Purple Eagles.

Marcus Randolph is averaging 14.6 points for the Peacocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

