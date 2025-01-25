Adelodun and the Niagara Purple Eagles host conference foe Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-12, 2-6 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-12, 3-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-12, 2-6 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Olumide Adelodun and Niagara host Amiri Stewart and Sacred Heart in MAAC action Saturday.

The Purple Eagles have gone 5-3 in home games. Niagara ranks seventh in the MAAC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Adelodun averaging 4.5.

The Pioneers are 3-5 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Mekhi Conner with 5.6.

Niagara’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Niagara have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adelodun is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Justice Smith is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tanner Thomas is averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Pioneers. Stewart is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

