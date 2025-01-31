Adebayo scores 16, Mount St. Mary’s knocks off Merrimack 66-58

Dola Adebayo had 16 points in Mount St. Mary's 66-58 victory against Merrimack on Friday night.

Adebayo also had five rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-9, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Carmelo Pacheco scored 14 points while finishing 4 of 8 from 3-point range and 2 for 4 from the line. Jedy Cordilia had 12 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Matt Becht led the Warriors (11-10, 8-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Adam Clark added 11 points, seven assists and four steals for Merrimack. Devon Savage had 11 points and three steals.

Both teams play on Sunday. Mount St. Mary’s visits Saint Peter’s and Merrimack travels to play Rider.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

