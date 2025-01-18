Adams, UTEP Miners to host Atkins and the Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers (7-9, 3-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (8-7, 1-3 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (7-9, 3-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (8-7, 1-3 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portia Adams and UTEP host Parris Atkins and Florida International in CUSA action Saturday.

The Miners are 5-3 on their home court. UTEP is second in the CUSA with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ndack Mbengue averaging 5.4.

The Panthers are 3-2 against conference opponents. Florida International ranks fifth in the CUSA shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

UTEP averages 63.0 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 65.3 Florida International allows. Florida International has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is averaging 13.1 points for the Miners.

Lucia Fleta Robles is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.