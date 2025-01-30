Adams, Rutgers Scarlet Knights square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-12, 1-9 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7…

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-12, 1-9 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois takes on Rutgers in Big Ten action Thursday.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-7 on their home court. Rutgers is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Illini have gone 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

Rutgers is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.6% Illinois allows to opponents. Illinois has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Fighting Illini face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 18.8 points. Destiny Adams is shooting 36.8% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

Kendall Bostic is averaging 16.5 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Genesis Bryant is averaging 15.9 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

