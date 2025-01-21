Adams, Rice Owls square off against the UAB Blazers

Rice Owls (10-8, 3-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-7, 3-4 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hailey…

Rice Owls (10-8, 3-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-7, 3-4 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hailey Adams and Rice visit Jade Weathersby and UAB in AAC action Wednesday.

The Blazers are 6-3 in home games. UAB is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 3-3 in AAC play. Rice is the AAC leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Adams averaging 6.0.

UAB averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 66.0 points per game, 0.3 more than the 65.7 UAB gives up to opponents.

The Blazers and Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is shooting 43.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Blazers.

Dominique Ennis is shooting 39.3% and averaging 10.8 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

