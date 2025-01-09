Adams leads CSU Northridge against UC Irvine after 28-point showing

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-2, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (11-4, 3-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-2, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (11-4, 3-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on UC Irvine after Marcus Adams Jr. scored 28 points in CSU Northridge’s 73-61 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Matadors are 4-1 on their home court. CSU Northridge is second in the Big West with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 6.7.

The Anteaters have gone 3-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is second in the Big West scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Devin Tillis averaging 7.8.

CSU Northridge averages 81.7 points, 17.3 more per game than the 64.4 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 5.9 more points per game (75.2) than CSU Northridge allows (69.3).

The Matadors and Anteaters match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Matadors.

Justin Hohn is averaging 12 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.