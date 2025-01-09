Adams, CSU Northridge Matadors square off against the UC Irvine Anteaters

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-10, 1-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 2-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-10, 1-3 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 2-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erica Adams and CSU Northridge take on Summah Hanson and UC Irvine in Big West play Thursday.

The Anteaters are 4-1 on their home court. UC Irvine ranks fourth in the Big West with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Hernandez averaging 2.3.

The Matadors are 1-3 in Big West play. CSU Northridge allows 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.6 points per game.

UC Irvine is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 41.2% CSU Northridge allows to opponents. CSU Northridge’s 32.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (37.1%).

The Anteaters and Matadors square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Anteaters.

Morgan Edwards is averaging 9.5 points for the Matadors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 58.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

