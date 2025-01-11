Adams and the UTEP Miners visit conference foe New Mexico State

UTEP Miners (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-7, 1-1 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UTEP Miners (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-7, 1-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays UTEP in a matchup of CUSA teams.

The Aggies are 4-1 on their home court. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA with 19.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 7.8.

The Miners are 1-1 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is fourth in the CUSA allowing 61.6 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

New Mexico State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 64.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 65.6 New Mexico State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Kaiser averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc.

Ivane Tensaie is averaging 13.5 points for the Miners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 25.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Miners: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

