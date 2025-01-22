Adams and the Rice Owls take on conference foe UAB

Rice Owls (10-8, 3-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-7, 3-4 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hailey…

Rice Owls (10-8, 3-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-7, 3-4 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hailey Adams and Rice take on Jade Weathersby and UAB in AAC play.

The Blazers have gone 6-3 in home games.

The Owls have gone 3-3 against AAC opponents. Rice averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

UAB scores 70.3 points, 6.5 more per game than the 63.8 Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The Blazers and Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Journey Armstead is averaging 11 points and 4.7 assists for the Blazers. Maddie Walsh is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Malia Fisher is shooting 47.4% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

