Adams’ 20 lead Cal State Northridge over Cal State Fullerton 95-65

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr.’s 20 points helped Cal State Northridge defeat Cal State Fullerton 95-65 on Thursday night.

Adams also contributed three steals for the Matadors (10-4, 2-1 Big West Conference). Scotty Washington went 6 of 15 from the field (4 for 13 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Grady Lewis had 15 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

The Titans (5-10, 0-3) were led by Donovan Oday, who recorded 15 points and six rebounds. Cal State Fullerton also got 14 points from Kaleb Brown. Kobe Young also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

