Abreu scores 23 as Drake takes down Illinois State 66-62

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Daniel Abreu had 23 points in Drake’s 66-62 win over Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Abreu shot 7 for 9 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (15-2, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc and added eight assists. Mitch Mascari shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Chase Walker led the way for the Redbirds (10-8, 2-5) with 20 points. Illinois State also got 13 points from Dalton Banks. Landon Wolf had 12 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Drake visits Indiana State and Illinois State hosts Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

