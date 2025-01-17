Abreu and Drake host Indiana State

Drake Bulldogs (15-2, 5-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-9, 3-4 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drake Bulldogs (15-2, 5-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-9, 3-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits Indiana State after Daniel Abreu scored 23 points in Drake’s 66-62 win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Sycamores have gone 4-3 in home games. Indiana State is the leader in the MVC with 12.8 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in MVC play. Drake is eighth in the MVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Bennett Stirtz averaging 6.3.

Indiana State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 71.0 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 80.6 Indiana State allows to opponents.

The Sycamores and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is shooting 52.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Sycamores.

Stirtz is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 82.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

