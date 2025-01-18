Abilene Christian Wildcats take on the Cal Baptist Lancers on 5-game skid

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-9, 1-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-10, 0-3 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-9, 1-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-10, 0-3 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian enters the matchup against Cal Baptist after losing five straight games.

The Wildcats are 5-2 on their home court. Abilene Christian averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lancers are 1-2 in WAC play. Cal Baptist ranks fifth in the WAC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Kendal Coleman averaging 8.5.

Abilene Christian scores 70.9 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 74.1 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

The Wildcats and Lancers meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Jack Madden is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 8.6 points.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

