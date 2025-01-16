Abilene Christian visits Grant-Foster and Grand Canyon

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-9, 0-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-5, 1-1 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-9, 0-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-5, 1-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -14; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Abilene Christian after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 72-64 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Antelopes are 9-1 on their home court. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Duke Brennan leads the Antelopes with 8.9 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 0-2 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is second in the WAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Quion Williams averaging 3.1.

Grand Canyon scores 78.8 points, 8.0 more per game than the 70.8 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Grand Canyon allows.

The Antelopes and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Antelopes.

Williams is averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

