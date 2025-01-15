Abilene Christian visits Grand Canyon after Grant-Foster’s 22-point performance

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-9, 0-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-5, 1-1 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-9, 0-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-5, 1-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Abilene Christian after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 72-64 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Antelopes have gone 9-1 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks third in the WAC with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Duke Brennan averaging 8.0.

The Wildcats are 0-2 in WAC play. Abilene Christian ranks ninth in the WAC shooting 29.0% from 3-point range.

Grand Canyon is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 71.6 points per game, 1.9 more than the 69.7 Grand Canyon allows to opponents.

The Antelopes and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant-Foster is shooting 32.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Antelopes.

Hunter Jack Madden is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.