Abilene Christian visits Cal Baptist for conference showdown

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-12, 1-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-10, 3-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-12, 1-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-10, 3-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Cal Baptist in WAC action Thursday.

The Lancers have gone 6-4 in home games. Cal Baptist is third in the WAC in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Kendal Coleman leads the Lancers with 8.6 boards.

The Wildcats are 1-5 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Quion Williams averaging 5.8.

Cal Baptist scores 72.9 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 70.8 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 70.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 72.4 Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Moussa is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 20.1 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.