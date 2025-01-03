Abilene Christian takes on Utah Valley, looks for 10th straight victory

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-4) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-4) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian will…

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-4) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-4)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian will try to continue its nine-game win streak with a victory against Utah Valley.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 at home. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bella Earle averaging 4.5.

The Wolverines are 2-2 on the road. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC allowing 57.1 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

Abilene Christian makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Utah Valley averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Abilene Christian allows.

The Wildcats and Wolverines face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earle is averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats.

Amanda Barcello is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 6.9 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 13.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

