Abilene Christian faces Seattle U in conference showdown

Seattle U Redhawks (3-11, 0-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-5, 0-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bella Earle and Abilene Christian host Candy Edokpaigbe and Seattle U in WAC play Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 4-4 at home. Abilene Christian is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Redhawks have gone 0-1 against WAC opponents. Seattle U has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Abilene Christian’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Abilene Christian gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Wildcats.

Edokpaigbe is averaging 11 points and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

