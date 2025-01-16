Abilene Christian faces Grand Canyon after Earle’s 23-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-2, 2-0 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-5, 1-1 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-2, 2-0 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-5, 1-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Grand Canyon after Bella Earle scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 83-55 win over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Wildcats are 5-4 in home games. Abilene Christian is second in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.2 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Antelopes are 2-0 in conference play. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Laura Erikstrup averaging 4.4.

Abilene Christian averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon scores 21.2 more points per game (78.4) than Abilene Christian gives up (57.2).

The Wildcats and Antelopes meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 18.5 points and 2.2 steals.

Erikstrup is averaging 15.5 points and seven rebounds for the Antelopes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 81.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.