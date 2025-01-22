Abilene Christian and Tarleton State square off for conference showdown

Tarleton State Texans (8-12, 3-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-11, 0-4 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (8-12, 3-2 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-11, 0-4 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays Tarleton State in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in home games. Abilene Christian is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Texans are 3-2 in WAC play. Tarleton State is eighth in the WAC scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Ronnie Harrison Jr. averaging 8.3.

Abilene Christian is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Abilene Christian allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chris Mpaka is averaging 8.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Texans. Bubu Benjamin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

