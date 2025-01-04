Abdul-Hakim’s 22 lead UT Rio Grande Valley past New Orleans 76-64

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 22 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat New Orleans 76-64 on Saturday…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 22 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat New Orleans 76-64 on Saturday night.

Abdul-Hakim also contributed 12 rebounds for the Vaqueros (10-4, 2-1 Southland Conference). Kwo Agwa added 13 points while going 4 of 6 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. K.T. Raimey shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

James White finished with 23 points and eight rebounds for the Privateers (2-12, 0-3). Michael Thomas added 12 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans. Cedquavious Hunter finished with 11 points. The Privateers extended their losing streak to eight straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

