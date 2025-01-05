Abdul-Hakim leads UT Rio Grande Valley against SE Louisiana after 22-point performance

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-4, 2-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 0-3 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-4, 2-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 0-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays SE Louisiana after Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 76-64 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions have gone 2-1 in home games. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland scoring 70.5 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Vaqueros have gone 2-1 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

SE Louisiana makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakevion Buckley is averaging 11.4 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions.

Trey Miller is averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.