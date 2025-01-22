Aadland, Idaho Vandals to visit West, Northern Colorado Bears

Idaho Vandals (13-4, 5-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-9, 1-5 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (13-4, 5-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-9, 1-5 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jennifer Aadland and Idaho take on Tatum West and Northern Colorado in Big Sky action.

The Bears are 6-2 in home games. Northern Colorado averages 18.6 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Vandals are 5-1 against conference opponents. Idaho is the Big Sky leader with 29.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Aadland averaging 8.4.

Northern Colorado makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (33.7%). Idaho has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The Bears and Vandals meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is scoring 10.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bears. Aniah Hall is averaging 8.6 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

Olivia Nelson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 12 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 53.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Vandals: 8-2, averaging 65.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

