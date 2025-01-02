Aadland, Idaho Vandals to visit Dykstra, Montana State Bobcats

Idaho Vandals (8-3) at Montana State Bobcats (10-2) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Idaho…

Idaho Vandals (8-3) at Montana State Bobcats (10-2)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Idaho in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Bobcats are 5-0 on their home court. Montana State is the leader in the Big Sky with 11.6 fast break points.

The Vandals have gone 4-2 away from home. Idaho ranks sixth in college basketball with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jennifer Aadland averaging 8.5.

Montana State scores 71.3 points, 15.0 more per game than the 56.3 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Montana State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esmeralda Morales is averaging 13.2 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Bobcats.

Hope Hassmann is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Vandals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Vandals: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.