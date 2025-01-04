Aadland, Idaho Vandals take on the Montana Grizzlies

Idaho Vandals (8-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho Vandals (8-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jennifer Aadland and Idaho visit Mack Konig and Montana in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 at home. Montana is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Vandals are 0-1 in Big Sky play. Idaho ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 13.8 assists per game led by Hope Hassmann averaging 3.4.

Montana averages 68.3 points, 11.8 more per game than the 56.5 Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

The Grizzlies and Vandals meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Waddington is averaging 7.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Hassmann is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Vandals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Vandals: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

