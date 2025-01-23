Aadland and the Idaho Vandals visit conference foe Northern Colorado

Idaho Vandals (13-4, 5-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-9, 1-5 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (13-4, 5-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-9, 1-5 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tatum West and Northern Colorado host Jennifer Aadland and Idaho in Big Sky action.

The Bears have gone 6-2 in home games.

The Vandals are 5-1 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is the Big Sky leader with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Aadland averaging 10.4.

Northern Colorado’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.1 per game Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is shooting 53.1% and averaging 10.3 points for the Bears. Aniah Hall is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson is averaging 12.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 53.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Vandals: 8-2, averaging 65.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

