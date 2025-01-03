3 Mocs score 16 in Chattanooga’s 75-71 win over Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Frank Champion, Trey Bonham and Honor Huff each scored 16 points to help Chattanooga defeat Furman…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Frank Champion, Trey Bonham and Honor Huff each scored 16 points to help Chattanooga defeat Furman 75-71 on Saturday night.

Champion added nine rebounds for the Mocs (12-7, 4-2 Southern Conference). Huff shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line. Bonham shot 5 of 15 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

Pjay Smith Jr. led the way for the Paladins (15-4, 3-3) with 18 points and two blocks. Nick Anderson added 15 points for Furman. Cooper Bowser had nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Chattanooga plays Thursday against Samford at home, and Furman visits VMI on Wednesday.

