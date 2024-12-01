Zuniga leads NJIT against Saint Peter’s after 24-point game

NJIT Highlanders (2-6) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-6) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits…

NJIT Highlanders (2-6) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-6)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Saint Peter’s after Alejandra Zuniga scored 24 points in NJIT’s 71-69 loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Peacocks play their first home game after going 0-6 to begin the season. Saint Peter’s has a 0-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 1-3 in road games. NJIT is second in the America East with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Trinity Williams averaging 5.6.

Saint Peter’s averages 44.8 points per game, 27.7 fewer points than the 72.5 NJIT allows. NJIT averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatmata Janneh is shooting 44.6% and averaging 17.0 points for the Peacocks.

Zuniga is averaging 19.3 points for the Highlanders.

