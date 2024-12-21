Zona scores 15 as Fordham beats Albany (NY) 87-83

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Zona’s 15 points off the bench led Fordham to an 87-83 victory over Albany (NY)…

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Zona’s 15 points off the bench led Fordham to an 87-83 victory over Albany (NY) on Saturday.

Zona shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Rams (8-5). Jahmere Tripp added 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line while they also had six rebounds and three steals. Jackie Johnson III shot 4 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Great Danes (7-7) were led by Amar’e Marshall, who recorded 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Albany (NY) also got 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Justin Neely. Byron Joshua finished with 16 points and five assists.

Josh Rivera scored 11 points in the first half for Fordham, who led 46-35 at halftime. Fordham took the lead for good with 12:53 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Zona to make it a 57-54 game.

Fordham’s next game is Tuesday against Saint Louis at home. Albany (NY) hosts Stony Brook on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

